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Kwun Tong Maryknoll College sparks student backlash over mandatory phone storage for Form 3 and 4

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kwun Tong Maryknoll College has triggered student opposition after announcing a mandatory phone storage system for Form Three and Four students from mid-May, requiring mobile phones to be switched off and placed in designated lockers before entering classrooms, with violators receiving four demerits each time.

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Under the new rules, students depositing phones can retrieve them only during lunch and after school. Using phones at the school gate also counts as a violation. Students who need to leave early or attend off-campus activities must arrange phone retrieval through the general office.

A student-led online petition has criticised the policy for applying only to Form Three and Four students, affecting even those who have never violated school rules, and lacking prior consultation. Students are demanding the policy be suspended, parent-student consultation meetings be held, storage arrangements be improved, and the school clarify responsibility for lost or damaged phones.

The Education Bureau said it has contacted the school to understand the situation and provide support, noting that school rules are school-based matters and should aim to cultivate student self-discipline through consultation with stakeholders.

school phone ban student protest Kwun Tong Maryknoll College

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
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