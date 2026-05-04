Worker dies after fall into lift shaft during maintenance work in Stanley

A male technician was killed on Monday afternoon (May 4) after falling into a lift shaft during maintenance work in Stanley.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at about 2:49pm at a residential building at 38 Tai Tam Road, where the worker was carrying out elevator maintenance. He is believed to have fallen from height into the shaft and become trapped and unconscious.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and carried out rescue operations. The man was found with severe head injuries and was certified dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation.