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NEWS

Woman loses four years' salary in $1.2m crypto scam as city sees surge in online fraud

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)

Hong Kong police on Monday warned of a sharp increase in online investment fraud, revealing that over 70 cases were reported in the past week alone, with total losses exceeding HK$80 million. In one of the most severe cases, a woman in her 40s was defrauded of HK$1.2 million—equivalent to her entire salary for four years—in a cryptocurrency scam that unfolded over just 50 days.

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In a post on their "CyberDefender" social media platform, police detailed how the victim was targeted on WeChat by a man who presented himself as a "cryptocurrency investment expert."

He enticed her with the classic bait of "super-high, guaranteed returns," persuading her to invest.

The woman fell for the ruse and opened an investment account on a fake website provided by the scammer.

The site was designed to show "immediate increases" in the value of her assets, which convinced her the investment was real and profitable.

Trusting the fabricated gains, she followed the man's instructions and made multiple transfers to his designated bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets before the deception was uncovered.

scam

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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