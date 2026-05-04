Woman loses four years' salary in $1.2m crypto scam as city sees surge in online fraud

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Woman loses $5.2m in crypto scam that started in second-hand furniture group
28-04-2026 21:36 HKT
Police arrest three in $7m gold scam targeting overseas mainland students
22-04-2026 18:31 HKT
Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes
19-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
08-04-2026 14:15 HKT
Nepal vows action against trekker rescue scam
07-04-2026 19:28 HKT
Six arrested in ‘Guess Who’ phone scam swindling $1.16m from elderly victims
26-03-2026 16:58 HKT
Police bust loan scam using cryptocurrency deposits, six arrested
18-03-2026 18:33 HKT