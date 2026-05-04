Wang Fuk Court residents exempted from 2025/26 tax bills

The government announced on Monday that homeowners and residents of Wang Fuk Court will be exempt from their 2025/26 tax bills, a move intended to continue alleviating the financial hardship caused by the estate's devastating fire.

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The latest relief measure follows a similar tax waiver implemented last December, which covered outstanding tax amounts for the estate’s property owners and residents during the 2024/25 tax year.

Looking ahead, the Inland Revenue Department will issue individual tax returns to residents in the third quarter of this year to assess their provisional tax for the 2026/27 year.