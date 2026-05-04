Lit under shadows: E-cigarette sales thrive online amid public vaping ban

Despite the city's new total ban on using alternative smoking products in public places, which took effect last week, underground sales of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco sticks continue to thrive through discreet online channels, an investigation by Sing Tao Daily has revealed.

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Hong Kong first prohibited the import, promotion, manufacture, and commercial sale of alternative smoking products in 2022 and the latest regulation now further restricts public possession.

However, on April 30—the very day the new law was enacted—numerous online channels for e-cigarettes and capsules remained active, with some sellers openly advertising on social media.

In a recent undercover operation by Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, a reporter contacted one of these sellers.

The seller quoted a price of HK$120 for a disposable vape and offered free shipping for a purchase of three. They informed the reporter that payment could be completed via FPS or PayMe, with the items delivered within two to three days.

When questioned about the delivery method, the seller proposed a "faster, safer" option, asking the reporter to select a nearby convenience store for pickup.

As the reporter pressed further about whether the new ban would impact future sales, the seller appeared unconcerned, reaffirming they had a stable stock and prioritizing customer safety.

“Convenience store pickup is completely safe,” they stressed.

Sources suggest that the seller may have bribed some shipping company employees to deliver the illegal smoking products to convenience stores.

Notably, the seller's online shop offered a wide array of products, from e-cigarette devices and pods to disposable vapes. Reporters found that such shops are not difficult to find across the internet.

While some vendors claimed they were still taking orders after the ban took effect, others stated their services were "temporarily suspended"—a potential tactic to screen customers and avoid undercover officers.

Speaking on a radio interview last Thursday, Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office head Manny Lam Man-chung stressed that enhanced enforcement actions have been taken against the illegal trade from both supply and demand sides—including intelligence-led investigations, enhanced patrols, and joint operations with other departments.

He added that efforts to raise public awareness of the associated health risks have also been strengthened.

Out of sight, out of mind?

Meanwhile, Joe Lo Kai-lut, convenor of the Long-Term Tobacco Policy Concern Group, has raised concerns over the ban's effectiveness, questioning why its scope is limited to public spaces.

"Is this a move trying to make the e-cigarette out of sight because there are too many users out there?" he asked.

Lo also pointed to a growing disconnect between the city and national policy, where e-cigarettes can be sold and used, and regulation over heated tobacco and nicotine pouches is under discussion.

With the new ban taking effect during Golden Week, Lo flagged the potential risk of mainland visitors unknowingly breaking the law.

Regarding sellers shifting to convenience store pickups, Lo noted that the previous 2022 ban failed to stamp out usage, indicating that a mature black market has already been established.

He warned that the new law may only succeed in pushing consumption out of public view, making it harder for authorities to track usage and offer assistance to smokers who wish to quit.