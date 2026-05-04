Ex-police officer John Tse to head Information Services Department

John Tse Chun-chung, a former police officer turned Information Coordinator for the Chief Executive’s Office, will be taking up the role of Director of Information Services.

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The appointment on Monday confirmed the source from Sing Tao Daily — the sister publication of The Standard — which earlier revealed that the 49-year-old has secured the three-year contract at the D6 senior civil service rank, making him the first non-Administrative Officer to head the Information Service Department since 1997.

"Mr Tse has extensive experience in public administration, is highly skilled in handling media and public relations, and possesses outstanding leadership and management capabilities," said the Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan.

A graduate of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a degree in Business Administration, Tse worked in the banking sector before joining the police force in 1999. He was transferred to the Police Public Relations Branch in 2015, where he built extensive media connections.

During his tenure, he launched the force’s official Facebook and Instagram platforms and established the Force Media Liaison Cadre to optimize police-media relations.

Tse became a well-known face to the public after hosting daily police press conferences during the 2019 social unrest. He has also been seconded to cross-bureau teams on multiple occasions. In 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was transferred to the Security Bureau’s anti-epidemic task force, taking charge of policy public briefings and community communication.

Following John Lee Ka-chiu’s inauguration as Chief Executive the same year, Tse joined the Chief Executive’s Office as Communications Secretary, overseeing promotional campaigns and social media operations for the city leader.

Tse has been serving as Information Co-ordinator since June 2024, responsible for formulating the government’s overall publicity strategies and news release schedules.

Tse's appointment comes weeks after the post was left vacant following the promotion of former Director Apollonia Liu Lee Ho-kei to Permanent Secretary for Security in late March. The department has since been led by a deputy director in an acting capacity.

In February, the government launched an open recruitment exercise for two director-level positions, including the Director of Information Services and the Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene.

Requirements for the top information post included a minimum of 15 years of administrative management experience, solid political acumen, strategic thinking, a profound understanding of media affairs, and a proven track record in public relations.

While the government initially favored internal promotions for candidates familiar with the government operations and internal networks, some argued for a wider search. Proponents of the latter suggested that the required qualities were not exclusive to Administrative Officers and that introducing steady, fresh perspectives would drive significant progress within the department. Consequently, both open and internal recruitment processes were conducted.

Sources noted that the recruitment attracted keen competition, with dozens of applicants, including incumbent government officials and seasoned media practitioners. After rounds of written tests and interviews, Tse emerged as the standout candidate.

His extensive practical experience at the Chief Executive’s Office gave him a decisive edge across all key areas, including external publicity, social media management, media relations, and crisis communication.

The ISD Directorship is known for high turnover, with directors serving an average of only 26 months. Former records range from Michael Wong Wai-lun’s stable 4.5-year tenure to Edward Yau Tang-wah’s brief 15-month term.

(Updated at 4.29pm)