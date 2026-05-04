logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teen released unconditionally after MTR door-blocking case

NEWS
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 16-year-old Indian-origin student accused of obstructing an MTR train door at Wan Chai Station was released unconditionally by the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts after court-ordered psychiatric and social welfare reports found no grounds for a guardianship, supervision or treatment order.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Tilani Aryan M, faced one count of criminal damage and an alternative charge of interfering with train doors after he allegedly used his hand to prevent a carriage door from closing on October 18, 2025, while on board a Tsuen Wan-bound train.

The court earlier ruled the defendant unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment, but found he had carried out the acts in question. Further psychiatric and social welfare reports were ordered but did not recommend any guardianship, supervision or treatment orders.

Magistrate Tobias Cheng Yun-chung ordered an unconditional discharge under Section 76 of the Criminal Procedure Ordinance.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Taishan Nuclear Power Station removed foreign objects in safety, no radiation leak: Security Bureau
NEWS
1 hour ago
Ex-police officer John Tse to head Information Services Department: Sing Tao exclusive
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman killed, husband injured after car crashes into checkpoint at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
NEWS
8 hours ago
Driver on way to reconcile with girlfriend arrested for drink-driving after Sha Tin crash
NEWS
9 hours ago
4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home
NEWS
9 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 4, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Burglars steal $630,000 worth of diamond necklaces and watches from Sai Kung house
NEWS
10 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
CHINA
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Fanling Bypass eastern section opens, Citybus launches special open-top tour for enthusiasts
NEWS
03-05-2026 12:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.