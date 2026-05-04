Teen released unconditionally after MTR door-blocking case

A 16-year-old Indian-origin student accused of obstructing an MTR train door at Wan Chai Station was released unconditionally by the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts after court-ordered psychiatric and social welfare reports found no grounds for a guardianship, supervision or treatment order.

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The defendant, Tilani Aryan M, faced one count of criminal damage and an alternative charge of interfering with train doors after he allegedly used his hand to prevent a carriage door from closing on October 18, 2025, while on board a Tsuen Wan-bound train.

The court earlier ruled the defendant unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment, but found he had carried out the acts in question. Further psychiatric and social welfare reports were ordered but did not recommend any guardianship, supervision or treatment orders.

Magistrate Tobias Cheng Yun-chung ordered an unconditional discharge under Section 76 of the Criminal Procedure Ordinance.