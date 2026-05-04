Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung

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Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
US companies denied refunds on Trump’s illegal tariffs, FT reports
06-03-2026 23:13 HKT
GFS helicopter airlifts injured cleaner after fall in Sai Kung
23-02-2026 01:06 HKT
$570,000 of cannabis products seized in Sai Kung, driver arrested
04-02-2026 06:57 HKT
Body found floating near Conic Island in Sai Kung waters
04-01-2026 18:49 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT