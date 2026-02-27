logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man smashes bus window, takes driver’s seat in North Point crash

NEWS
27-02-2026 22:01 HKT
logo
logo
logo
bus crashNorth Point

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
NEWS
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Filipino woman hit by falling brick in North Point, hospitalized with head injury
NEWS
10-11-2025 00:12 HKT
The Harbourfront Landmark. SING TAO
Schroders says Hung Hom asset loan extended
PROPERTY
10-09-2025 20:26 HKT
Tony Lo concedes that he did not expect such swift gains when he purchased the property. SING TAO
Former Midland IC&I executive director flips freshly bought shop space for 60pc profit in less than a month
PROPERTY
01-09-2025 18:28 HKT
First responders work to rescue victims at the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on a New York State highway near the northern city of Buffalo on Friday [Libby March/Buffalo News via AP Photo]
Multiple deaths in New York state tour bus crash
WORLD
23-08-2025 14:26 HKT
SING TAO
Six-decade-old North Point residential site sold for $600m
PROPERTY
23-07-2025 15:53 HKT
Victoria Harbour II in North Point. SING TAO
SHKP's Victoria Harbour II in North Point leasing units from $22,500
PROPERTY
10-07-2025 17:27 HKT
The M1 Hotel in North Point. SING TAO
M1 North Point Hotel on sale via EOI for $232m
PROPERTY
17-06-2025 17:14 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.