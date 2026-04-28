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NEWS

Kwu Tung Station on track for 2027 completion as power connects and signal testing begins

NEWS
16 mins ago
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The MTR Corporation announced on Tuesday that the future Kwu Tung Station has successfully activated its power supply, with signal testing now underway, keeping the project firmly on schedule for an anticipated completion next year.

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Strategically located along the East Rail Line, nestled between Lok Ma Chau and Sheung Shui stations, Kwu Tung is designed to provide a vital connection to Kam Sheung Road station on the Northern Link.

Dominic Law Tik-ko, the head of project delivery for phase one of the Northern Link, confirmed that construction progress is proceeding as planned. He highlighted the installation of all 12 escalators, which will efficiently transport passengers between the ground level, concourse, and platform areas.

Looking ahead, Law detailed that dynamic train testing will be conducted during the "golden two hours" each night, immediately following the cessation of daily train services. These crucial tests will encompass comprehensive checks, including precise alignment between train doors and platform screen doors, ensuring seamless and safe operation.

Notably, he highlighted that Kwu Tung Station is the first rail project to adopt AR technology, utilizing devices like tablets to spot discrepancies between the construction plans and actual installations.

"The investment in this new technology helps our engineering team coordinate work more smoothly and avoid procedural errors, ensuring the project stays on schedule," said Law.

He added that the new AR technology cuts errors to under 10 millimeters, far more accurate than relying on the traditional 2D drawings and manual tools, allowing the technicians to check on details ranging from wires to light boxes.

As the project transitions to the next phase, which will involve testing various station systems and installing essential infrastructure like ticket gates and communication equipment next year, Law reiterated the MTR's commitment to continuous communication with government departments to ensure the station commences operations precisely as scheduled.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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