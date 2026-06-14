Smart Traffic Fund approves $638m for 92 projects, including new tram safety system

The government has approved 92 projects involving approximately HK$638 million under the Smart Traffic Fund, which was launched in 2021 with an allocation of HK$1 billion.

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The funded initiatives cover a wide array of sectors, including road safety, driving behavior, traffic forecasting, parking, vehicle safety devices, and autonomous driving technology.

Among the beneficiaries is Hong Kong Tramways, which received a grant to develop a smart tram monitoring system that utilizes radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to enhance operational efficiency and driving safety.

The system captures real-time location data by using RFID readers installed on tram roofs and about 400 RFID tags placed along the tram network.

This data allows the control room to efficiently dispatch trams, regulate speeds, and communicate instantly with frontline drivers during emergencies or traffic accidents.

Furthermore, the system features a curve speed control function, powered by specific tags installed at around 20 sharp curves across the route to monitor vehicle speed.

To prevent accidents, an alert will be triggered automatically if a tram navigates these locations at a speed exceeding 8 kilometers per hour.