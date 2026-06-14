logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Smart Traffic Fund approves $638m for 92 projects, including new tram safety system

NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The government has approved 92 projects involving approximately HK$638 million under the Smart Traffic Fund, which was launched in 2021 with an allocation of HK$1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The funded initiatives cover a wide array of sectors, including road safety, driving behavior, traffic forecasting, parking, vehicle safety devices, and autonomous driving technology.

Among the beneficiaries is Hong Kong Tramways, which received a grant to develop a smart tram monitoring system that utilizes radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to enhance operational efficiency and driving safety.

The system captures real-time location data by using RFID readers installed on tram roofs and about 400 RFID tags placed along the tram network.

This data allows the control room to efficiently dispatch trams, regulate speeds, and communicate instantly with frontline drivers during emergencies or traffic accidents.

Furthermore, the system features a curve speed control function, powered by specific tags installed at around 20 sharp curves across the route to monitor vehicle speed.

To prevent accidents, an alert will be triggered automatically if a tram navigates these locations at a speed exceeding 8 kilometers per hour.

Smart Traffic Fund

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
APM expects 10pc business boost as World Cup live broadcasts draw crowds
NEWS
49 mins ago
The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS) today (Jun 14) held its Annual Donor Award Ceremony to commend outstanding regular blood donors. Photo shows officiating guests with the BTS mascot Captain Blood at the Annual Donor Award Ceremony.
HK Red Cross honours over 4,000 life-saving donors for second consecutive year
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Photo from Bernadette Linn's blog)
Twin bridges link heritage and celebration at Tai O's Dragon Boat Parade this Fri
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Man seen behaving erratically in Mong Kok, exposes himself on the street
NEWS
2 hours ago
Four-month-old baby dies after being found unconscious at Tin Shui Wai home
NEWS
3 hours ago
Landlord and tenant arrested after splashing liquid at each other over rental dispute
NEWS
4 hours ago
Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
4 hours ago
Govt denounces Washington Post’s 'groundless accusations’ on national security amendments
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Gospel Festival kicks off campaign for massive 2027 stadium rally to mark handover anniversary
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.