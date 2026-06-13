Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention

A 24-year-old female intern doctor and social media influencer was escorted by police back to Caritas Medical Centre on Saturday afternoon to assist with evidence gathering, following her arrest and overnight detention in connection with a series of severe medical and privacy breaches.

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The suspect, widely known online as "Angel," spent Friday night in custody at the Cheung Sha Wan Police Station after being arrested at around 7pm for accessing a computer with dishonest intent.

At approximately 12.30pm. on Saturday, accompanied by her lawyer and plainclothes detectives, she was driven to Caritas Medical Centre in a police vehicle.

The group spent about 15 minutes searching for evidence at her former workplace before she was escorted away to continue assisting with inquiries.

Her arrest followed an immediate termination by the Hospital Authority, which launched an investigation after allegations surfaced on social media.

The intern, whose placement was scheduled to run from April to June, was accused of three major violations: performing unauthorized X-ray scans on herself using hospital equipment, outsourcing a patient’s rectal examination to her boyfriend who works at Tuen Mun Hospital, and illegally accessing restricted patient files.

The criminal investigation specifically targets her unauthorized database access.

Authorities confirmed she used another doctor's login credentials between May 13 and May 14 to browse medical records belonging to patients at Tuen Mun Hospital, prompting the Hospital Authority to refer the case to the police.

University initiates fitness-to-practice review

The University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Medicine, where the intern studied, announced that it respects the decision of the Hospital Authority to terminate her contract.

In light of the severity of the allegations, the medical school has launched an independent assessment to determine her fitness to practice.

If she is found to fall short of professional standards, the university will submit an official report to the Medical Council of Hong Kong to decide her professional future.