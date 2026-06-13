Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days

An active southwest monsoon coupled with a trough of low pressure is set to bring highly unstable weather to Hong Kong, with weather forecasters warning that some areas could be drenched by up to 200 millimeters of rainfall over Sunday and Monday.

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The Hong Kong Observatory has advised the public that local weather will remain highly unsettled over the coming days.

Showers are expected to be particularly heavy tomorrow and on Monday, with a strong possibility of sudden thundery showers and violent gusty squalls that could disrupt daily routines and outdoor plans.

To manage the incoming deluge, the weather watchdog is prepared to trigger rainstorm warning signals or issue localized heavy rain advisories as the situation develops.

Officials are urging residents to stay highly vigilant, keep a close eye on the latest weather alerts, and carefully assess safety risks before engaging in or organizing any outdoor activities.