Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days

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Extreme heat grips Hong Kong as temperatures hit 34 degrees
29-05-2026 13:27 HKT
Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather
27-05-2026 11:39 HKT
Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May
26-05-2026 04:13 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT