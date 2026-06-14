APM expects 10pc business boost as World Cup live broadcasts draw crowds

A mall in Kwun Tong anticipates a 10 percent boost in both business and foot traffic as crowds of football fans pack multiple floors to watch live broadcasts of the 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

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On Sunday (June 14), shoppers filled the main atrium and the balconies up to the second floor at APM to watch the match between Australia and Turkey, which was broadcast live by the mall for free.

A representative from the leasing department at Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency, surnamed Fung, predicted an 8 to 10 percent growth in turnover for related merchants, noting that mega sports events traditionally drive satisfactory sporting sales. She also expects the football tournament to generate a 10 percent year-on-year increase in overall summer foot traffic.

Despite the time difference resulting in most matches being played late at night or early in the morning, Fung noted that collaborations with tenants to offer breakfast deals have successfully stimulated morning food and beverage sales.

Coupled with afternoon workshops and performances, the mall hopes to offer diverse experiences that encourage visitors to stay for a longer period.

Meanwhile, a spectator named Eric praised the mall for broadcasting all matches for free, making it a convenient alternative with a vibrant atmosphere.

Hugo, a young fan visiting with his family, also expressed satisfaction with the viewing experience, adding that he planned to dine at the mall and hoped to purchase football gear.

However, a passerby surnamed Yau felt that the overall promotional efforts for this year's World Cup were lacking across the city. He noted that aside from pay-TV platforms and shopping malls, the tournament craze was hardly noticeable elsewhere.