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Four-month-old baby dies after being found unconscious at Tin Shui Wai home

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A four-month-old baby boy was pronounced dead after being found unconscious at his home in Tin Shui Wai on Sunday morning.

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Police received a report from the infant's father at 7.15am, stating that his son was found lying unconscious and not breathing on the bed in their apartment at Tin Chung Court.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the infant to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for emergency treatment. However, he was certified dead shortly after 8am.

Sources at the scene indicated that the baby had no suspicious injuries on his body. The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the case as "dead on arrival" and are further investigating the incident.

Tin Shui Wai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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