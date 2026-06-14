Night Recap - June 14, 2026

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HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention

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A slightly swollen face on Hong Kong's first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, has caught public attention as new Tiangong space station footage reveals life in orbit three weeks after launch.

APM expects 10pc business boost as World Cup live broadcasts draw crowds

A mall in Kwun Tong anticipates a 10 percent boost in both business and foot traffic as crowds of football fans pack multiple floors to watch live broadcasts of the 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

Twin bridges link heritage and celebration at Tai O's Dragon Boat Parade this Fri

Tai O's twin bridges will open a new chapter for the century-old Dragon Boat Water Parade, injecting vitality and cultural charm into a full celebration with the city's iconic dragon boats.

Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to persist across Hong Kong until Thursday

Hong Kong will continue to experience heavy rain and squally thunderstorms until Thursday, as the weather watchdog extended its forecast for unsettled weather due to an active southwest monsoon and a trough of low pressure.

Paul Chan pins hopes on community input ahead HK’s first Five-Year Plan consultation

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has expressed hopes for driving extensive community discussion ahead of a two-month public consultation launching on Monday for Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, aiming to fully leverage the city’s competitive strengths.

Business Today

One Victoria Cove phase 4 launches 50 units after recording 59 deals in first round sales

Phase 4 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), Empire Group, and the Urban Renewal Authority, rolled out 50 units in its new price list after selling 59 out of 80 flats on Sunday.

Amazon voiced concerns about Anthropic AI models before US crackdown, source says

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy was among tech leaders who raised concerns to senior Trump administration officials this week about security risks in Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ant Group eyes AI agent update in Alipay: Bloomberg

Alibaba (9988)-affiliated Ant Group is reportedly testing to introduce the artificial intelligence agent interface to its Alipay App, a move that highlights the intensified competition among China's tech giants over AI agent deployment, according to Bloomberg.

La Montagne Phase 4B to sell 75 units on June 18

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), uploaded a sales arrangement on Sunday, planning to sell 75 two-bedroom units via price lists on June 18.

World/China

Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday, Hormuz to open after

US President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East could be signed Sunday, and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be "open to all" immediately after.

British forces intercept Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to cross English Channel

British armed forces on Sunday intercepted a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.

Trump turns 80 with cage fight at the White House

Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday in typically forceful style on Sunday, as the oldest US president ever to take office holds a bloody cage match on the White House lawn.

UK still discussing how much to spend on defence, minister says

Discussions on how much Britain can spend on defence are ongoing, with other government departments being pushed to free up more cash, a minister said on Sunday, following the resignation of the defence secretary in a dispute over spending.