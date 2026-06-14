Amber rainstorm warning issued, unsettled weather expected to last until Tue

The Observatory issued the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 9.40pm, alerting residents to the risk of heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the city.

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The forecaster attributed the unstable weather to an active southwest monsoon and a trough of low pressure. The unsettled conditions are expected to last until Tuesday (Jun 16), with particularly heavy showers in some districts, raising the risk of flooding.

Authorities recommend that residents take precautions to protect against flood damage and pay close attention to official updates before going to work or school.