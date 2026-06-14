logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Amber rainstorm warning issued, unsettled weather expected to last until Tue

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

The Observatory issued the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 9.40pm, alerting residents to the risk of heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecaster attributed the unstable weather to an active southwest monsoon and a trough of low pressure. The unsettled conditions are expected to last until Tuesday (Jun 16), with particularly heavy showers in some districts, raising the risk of flooding.

Authorities recommend that residents take precautions to protect against flood damage and pay close attention to official updates before going to work or school.

 

Amber rainstorm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - June 14, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
APM expects 10pc business boost as World Cup live broadcasts draw crowds
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Smart Traffic Fund approves $638m for 92 projects, including new tram safety system
NEWS
4 hours ago
The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS) today (Jun 14) held its Annual Donor Award Ceremony to commend outstanding regular blood donors. Photo shows officiating guests with the BTS mascot Captain Blood at the Annual Donor Award Ceremony.
HK Red Cross honours over 4,000 life-saving donors for second consecutive year
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Photo from Bernadette Linn's blog)
Twin bridges link heritage and celebration at Tai O's Dragon Boat Parade this Fri
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man seen behaving erratically in Mong Kok, exposes himself on the street
NEWS
5 hours ago
Four-month-old baby dies after being found unconscious at Tin Shui Wai home
NEWS
6 hours ago
Landlord and tenant arrested after splashing liquid at each other over rental dispute
NEWS
7 hours ago
Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
7 hours ago
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.