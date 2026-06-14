(Video) Man seen behaving erratically in Mong Kok, exposes himself on the street

A man caused chaos in Mong Kok after being seen behaving erratically in a shopping mall and later exposing himself during a street confrontation, as viral videos circulated online on Saturday (Jun 13).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to footage, the man, dressed in a grey shirt, was seen climbing over a glass barrier inside MOKO and walking along a metal cover panel between escalators, alarming shoppers at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, he was seen outside Exit B2 of Mong Kok MTR Station, where he argued with passers-by. He later became agitated, picked up a rubbish bin lid and attempted to throw it towards a crowd.

He then removed his trousers and underwear while shouting at members of the public, including telling them not to film him. Social media posts said he repeatedly yelled at bystanders as the confrontation escalated.

Police said they received a report at about 10.22pm that a man had exposed himself outside Mong Kok Station. Officers attended and searched the area but found no one matching the description.