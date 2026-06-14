HK Red Cross honours over 4,000 life-saving donors for second consecutive year

Over 4,000 blood donors were recognized for reaching 25 donations or more, marking the second consecutive year to achieve the milestone, according to the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS).

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The recognition came at the Annual Blood Donor Award Ceremony on Sunday, which celebrated regular donors and Elite Partners alike.

In the 2025–26 period, a total of 4,076 people reached 25 donations or multiples — meaning the 4,000 mark was surpassed for the second consecutive year.

Notably, more than 122,000 citizens donated blood this year, contributing nearly 210,000 units of blood. After processing and testing, over 356 000 units of various blood products were supplied to hospitals across Hong Kong for clinical treatment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Under Secretary for Health Cecilia Fan Yuen-man noted that various initiatives have been implemented to encourage regular donations, with the service aiming to collect about 650 bags of blood daily to ensure a stable and safe hospital supply.

She expressed gratitude to regular blood donors and called on the public to encourage friends, especially young people who have never donated, to take the first step and start donating.

Apart from individual donation awards, active participation from corporate, community, and academic partners was also recognized, with 31 partners from various sectors receiving the Elite Partnership Awards.