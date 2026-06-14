logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Twin bridges link heritage and celebration at Tai O's Dragon Boat Parade this Fri

NEWS
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Photo from Bernadette Linn's blog)
(Photo from Bernadette Linn's blog)

Tai O's twin bridges will open a new chapter for the century-old Dragon Boat Water Parade, injecting vitality and cultural charm into a full celebration with the city's iconic dragon boats.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Linking the banks of the Tai O River, the newly built Yim Tin Bridge and the Po Chue Tam Bridge opened to the public in early May, facilitating both pedestrian and emergency vehicle access. 

With the Dragon Boat Festival falling this Friday (Jun 19), Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said in her latest blog that both bridges are set to open for the nationally recognized intangible cultural heritage. During the event, traditional dragon boats from local fishermen's associations will tow their sampans, carrying deity images from local temples and parading through the waterways to seek blessings for the community. 

Designed to cater to the festival's needs, the bridges will transform into viewing platforms, allowing spectators to watch the boats and deity statues pass at closer range. 

As the city's first retractable bridge, the Yim Tin Bridge at Lung Shing Street echoes the traditional "hand-pulled ferry" that once moved small boats across the river. 

Meanwhile, the Po Chue Tam Bridge at Kat Hing Back Street adopts a rotational design that harmonizes with the nearby Yeung Hau Temple and showcases cultural conservation. 

Tai O Rural Committee chairman Ho Siu-kei noted the bridges enhance connectivity in the neighborhood, enabling safer and faster connections for residents. 

Ho specifically pointed to the new amphitheatre-cum-open space, which he believes will enhance the viewing experience for upcoming traditional celebrations, boost the festive atmosphere, and help drive local economic and tourism development. 

Apart from the twin bridges, there were also river walls and drainage upgrades to help alleviate flooding,  improving infrastructure while preserving Tai O's cultural traditions.

Dragon Boat FestivalTai O Dragon Boat Water Parade Bernadette Linn Hon-ho

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dragon Boat Festival 2026: Hong Kong’s premium rice dumplings to try this season
FOOD & WINE
21-05-2026 17:30 HKT
HK set to brace 3.2mn cross-border passengers during Dragon Boat Festival:ImmD
NEWS
29-05-2025 21:11 HKT
HK set to brace for dragon boat rains beginning Wed and a cooler festival: Observatory
NEWS
28-05-2025 09:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man seen behaving erratically in Mong Kok, exposes himself on the street
NEWS
22 mins ago
Four-month-old baby dies after being found unconscious at Tin Shui Wai home
NEWS
1 hour ago
Landlord and tenant arrested after splashing liquid at each other over rental dispute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
2 hours ago
Govt denounces Washington Post’s 'groundless accusations’ on national security amendments
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong Gospel Festival kicks off campaign for massive 2027 stadium rally to mark handover anniversary
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.