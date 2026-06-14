Twin bridges link heritage and celebration at Tai O's Dragon Boat Parade this Fri

Tai O's twin bridges will open a new chapter for the century-old Dragon Boat Water Parade, injecting vitality and cultural charm into a full celebration with the city's iconic dragon boats.

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Linking the banks of the Tai O River, the newly built Yim Tin Bridge and the Po Chue Tam Bridge opened to the public in early May, facilitating both pedestrian and emergency vehicle access.

With the Dragon Boat Festival falling this Friday (Jun 19), Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said in her latest blog that both bridges are set to open for the nationally recognized intangible cultural heritage. During the event, traditional dragon boats from local fishermen's associations will tow their sampans, carrying deity images from local temples and parading through the waterways to seek blessings for the community.

Designed to cater to the festival's needs, the bridges will transform into viewing platforms, allowing spectators to watch the boats and deity statues pass at closer range.

As the city's first retractable bridge, the Yim Tin Bridge at Lung Shing Street echoes the traditional "hand-pulled ferry" that once moved small boats across the river.

Meanwhile, the Po Chue Tam Bridge at Kat Hing Back Street adopts a rotational design that harmonizes with the nearby Yeung Hau Temple and showcases cultural conservation.

Tai O Rural Committee chairman Ho Siu-kei noted the bridges enhance connectivity in the neighborhood, enabling safer and faster connections for residents.

Ho specifically pointed to the new amphitheatre-cum-open space, which he believes will enhance the viewing experience for upcoming traditional celebrations, boost the festive atmosphere, and help drive local economic and tourism development.

Apart from the twin bridges, there were also river walls and drainage upgrades to help alleviate flooding, improving infrastructure while preserving Tai O's cultural traditions.