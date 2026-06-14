logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Landlord and tenant arrested after splashing liquid at each other over rental dispute

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A landlord and his tenant were both arrested for suspected assault following a rental dispute over a subdivided flat in Prince Edward on Sunday, during which the pair splashed an unknown liquid at each other.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received the report at 11.06am from a man who claimed he had been splashed with suspected corrosive fluid by two other men at a building on 129 Prince Edward Road West. 

Officers equipped with riot shields responded to the scene. An initial investigation showed that the altercation involved the male landlord and his tenant.

The two individuals had engaged in a heated argument over tenancy issues concerning the subdivided unit, which escalated into a fight in which they splashed an unknown liquid at one another.

Firefighters later examined the fluid and confirmed it was non-corrosive. The landlord, who reported sustaining minor hand injuries, walked to an ambulance on his own for treatment.

Police arrested both men on suspicion of assault and took them to a police station for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco
NEWS
33 mins ago
HK astronaut's 'puffy face' on Tiangong space station draws attention
NEWS
36 mins ago
Govt denounces Washington Post’s 'groundless accusations’ on national security amendments
NEWS
53 mins ago
Hong Kong Gospel Festival kicks off campaign for massive 2027 stadium rally to mark handover anniversary
NEWS
1 hour ago
Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
Barge fire in Yau Ma Tei sends strong burnt smell across multiple Kowloon districts, no injuries
NEWS
2 hours ago
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to persist across Hong Kong until Thursday
NEWS
2 hours ago
Northern Metropolis to be priority in HK's five-year plan with focus on AI: Sun Dong 
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chan delivered his speech at Caixin Summer Summit 2026 last week. (Source: Chan's blog)
Paul Chan pins hopes on community input ahead HK’s first Five-Year Plan consultation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fo Tan burglary nets $750,000 worth of jewelry
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.