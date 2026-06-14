Landlord and tenant arrested after splashing liquid at each other over rental dispute

A landlord and his tenant were both arrested for suspected assault following a rental dispute over a subdivided flat in Prince Edward on Sunday, during which the pair splashed an unknown liquid at each other.

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Police received the report at 11.06am from a man who claimed he had been splashed with suspected corrosive fluid by two other men at a building on 129 Prince Edward Road West.

Officers equipped with riot shields responded to the scene. An initial investigation showed that the altercation involved the male landlord and his tenant.

The two individuals had engaged in a heated argument over tenancy issues concerning the subdivided unit, which escalated into a fight in which they splashed an unknown liquid at one another.

Firefighters later examined the fluid and confirmed it was non-corrosive. The landlord, who reported sustaining minor hand injuries, walked to an ambulance on his own for treatment.

Police arrested both men on suspicion of assault and took them to a police station for further investigation.