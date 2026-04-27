Perceived mockery, mental health episode blamed for violent Shui Chuen O market slashing

A fishmonger's belief that he was being mocked by neighboring butchers allegedly triggered a violent knife attack at a Sha Tin market on Monday, an incident police are linking to the suspect's history of mental illness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 38-year-old suspect, surnamed So, reportedly told police he became emotionally unstable and "lost control" after hearing staff at an adjacent pork stall laughing and believing they were ridiculing him. During his arrest, he claimed to have suffered a "mental episode."

Sources revealed that So was diagnosed with a mental illness in mainland China a year ago and required regular medical follow-ups.

He had just returned to Hong Kong two days before the incident. He has since admitted to authorities that he attacked the two men under the suspicion they were mocking him, which he believes triggered the episode.

The violent outburst, which occurred at 9.42am in the Shui Chuen O Estate market, shattered the morning calm.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene where So, who had previously been on peaceful terms with the victims, suddenly grabbed a knife and began slashing at the two butchers, chasing them through the market.

The attack has left the local community in shock, particularly as residents described So as a quiet and reserved person who showed no prior signs of aggression. "I often bought fish from him. I didn't think there was anything wrong with him; he just didn't talk much," one resident commented.

A 46-year-old butcher suffered injuries to his face and wrist, while his 38-year-old colleague was wounded on the back of his neck. Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

Read more:

Knife attack at Shui Chuen O market leaves two injured; man arrested