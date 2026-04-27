logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee meets Belgian Deputy PM to boost bilateral cooperation

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot on Monday to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and Belgium, including economic and trade investment, innovation and technology as well as cultural exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Belgian Consulate General in Hong Kong, underscoring the long-standing ties between the two places. He reiterated Hong Kong's commitment to free trade and international cooperation, emphasizing its position as a bridge between China and the world and encouraged overseas businesses, including Belgian firms, to use Hong Kong as a platform to tap into the mainland and Asian markets.

The city’s leader also promoted Northern Metropolis development as a future economic driver and invited Belgian innovation and technology companies to participate in the region’s growth. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to attract international investment and strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a global innovation hub.

Prevot is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium.

Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim was also present at the meeting.

BelgiumMaxime PrevotHong Kong

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese battery maker CATL launches US$5 billion Hong Kong share offering, term sheet shows
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX.
HSI closes shy of 26,000 points, SMIC surges 6pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index back to 26,000 points by noon
FINANCE
8 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Cofoe Medical Technology kicks off $1.06 bln IPO
FINANCE
9 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc
FINANCE
11 hours ago
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index closes shy of 26,000 points
FINANCE
24-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Global billionaire population to rise 25pc over next five years, led by Asia Pacific
FINANCE
24-04-2026 14:38 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
FINANCE
24-04-2026 12:06 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks open lower on Friday
FINANCE
24-04-2026 09:58 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.