John Lee meets Belgian Deputy PM to boost bilateral cooperation

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot on Monday to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and Belgium, including economic and trade investment, innovation and technology as well as cultural exchanges.

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Lee pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Belgian Consulate General in Hong Kong, underscoring the long-standing ties between the two places. He reiterated Hong Kong's commitment to free trade and international cooperation, emphasizing its position as a bridge between China and the world and encouraged overseas businesses, including Belgian firms, to use Hong Kong as a platform to tap into the mainland and Asian markets.

The city’s leader also promoted Northern Metropolis development as a future economic driver and invited Belgian innovation and technology companies to participate in the region’s growth. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to attract international investment and strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a global innovation hub.

Prevot is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium.

Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim was also present at the meeting.