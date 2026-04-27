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Geopolitical shifts signal evolution, not threat, for Hong Kong's trade hub status, says finance chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has asserted that the ongoing restructuring of global geopolitics is not a threat to the city's status as a major trade center but rather a catalyst for its evolution, enhancing its unique value as a "super-connector."

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Speaking at a summit on the "The 15th Five-Year Plan and New Opportunities for Hong Kong," Chan addressed the changing global landscape.

He argued that as global supply chains become more regionalized, Hong Kong's role in bridging different economies and markets becomes even more prominent and essential.

The finance chief also touched upon the development of Hong Kong's own inaugural five-year plan, which is currently being formulated. He stated that the process requires deep and careful consideration of the city's direction, goals, and priorities to ensure effective implementation.

Chan emphasized that creating a concrete roadmap, complete with specific timelines and project lists, is not a task for the government alone.

He called for a collaborative effort, involving the government, the business sector, and all sectors of society, to explore and define the path forward.

He also noted that this plan will need to be continuously calibrated and adjusted through practical application and experience.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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