Hong Kong police arrest 9 in multinational crackdown on child pornography

A major joint operation involving police forces from Hong Kong, Singapore, and five other Asian nations has led to the arrest of 326 individuals for their involvement in the creation and possession of child pornography and other sexual offenses.

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The coordinated action, which took place between March and April of this year, targeted individuals using the internet and peer-to-peer software to download and share child exploitation material.

Hong Kong's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) announced that local officers conducted surprise raids earlier this month, resulting in the arrest of nine local men.

Superintendent Ferris Cheung Hau-yee stated that the suspects, aged between 18 and 61, were arrested for possession of child pornography and indecent assault.

During the raids, police seized 15 computers and external storage devices, along with eight mobile phones.

A total of over 200 child pornography videos and images were discovered on these devices.

It is believed the material was downloaded from various sources, including social media platforms, websites, and file-sharing networks, before being stored.

Providing details on a specific case, the police spokesman described the arrest of a 28-year-old man found with more than 20 child pornography files on his computer.

This individual is also accused of repeatedly indecently assaulting a 12-year-old boy between 2023 and 2024.

The man, who has already been charged and appeared in court, reportedly met the victim through a social media platform. He initially built a rapport by discussing shared interests online before arranging to meet in person, which then led to the assaults.

Police clinical psychologist Michael Fung Ho-kin commented on the broader issue, referencing a recent survey conducted with two local universities.

He explained that child victims may mistakenly feel they are to blame for the abuse and are therefore afraid to speak out, emphasizing that the responsibility always lies with the abuser.

He also noted that perpetrators often have negative coping mechanisms for stress and urged anyone struggling with such issues to seek professional help early.