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Macau to showcase Greater Bay Area strengths at APEC tourism meetings, says MGTO chief

NEWS
35 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The upcoming APEC tourism meetings in June will provide Macau with an opportunity to showcase the strengths of the Greater Bay Area and tell China’s story on the international stage, according to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

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Speaking ahead of the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 67th Tourism Working Group Meeting, Fernandes said the events would serve as a platform to highlight the region’s tourism potential following the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting held last October.

She described the meetings as another chance to introduce Macau to Hong Kong and the wider region, while strengthening regional positioning.

"I believe it is a good opportunity to showcase our tourism strengths—not only Macau, but the whole Greater Bay Area," she said.

Fernandes said the meetings could help enhance connectivity and cooperation among Greater Bay Area cities, noting that some APEC economy ministers may also visit Hong Kong for related engagements.

She also pointed to changing travel patterns, particularly among mainland Chinese visitors, stressing the need for both government and industry to better understand younger travelers’ preferences and spending behavior.

"Ranging from ideal service to related adjustments on our products, it is all we have to consider to make them feel worthy during purchase," she said.

Fernandes acknowledged that rising global oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East have made it more challenging to attract long-haul visitors from Europe and the Middle East, despite gains in those markets last year. As a result, Macau is placing greater focus on Southeast and Northeast Asian markets, while viewing Central Asia as a medium- to long-term opportunity.

Looking ahead, she said Macau would continue to explore multi-destination tourism opportunities with Greater Bay Area cities, while also strengthening links with mainland hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu.

She noted that Hong Kong’s push to develop its “yacht economy,” including the Airport Authority’s SKYTOPIA yacht harbor project, could create opportunities for joint tourism offerings, such as side-trip packages.

Beyond its casino sector, Fernandes said Macau is promoting tourism across four key areas: traditional Chinese medicine and wellness, modern finance, high technology, and cultural and sports events.

She added that the city aims to integrate tourism with sectors such as education, cuisine, and healthcare services, including wellness and medical check-ups.

APEC tourism meetingMaria Helena de Senna Fernandes

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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