A farewell at a distance: Wang Fuk Court survivor makes emotional homecoming amid leg injury

As the phased return to the fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court entered its eighth day, one survivor, hampered by a leg injury from the blaze, could only watch from a distance as his family went to retrieve what was left of his home—and a final, personal farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the current arrangement, residents of Wang Tao and Wang Cheong House continued to return in batches this morning to collect their belongings from the fire-ravaged homes.

However, for Wu, a resident of Wang Cheong House on the 21st floor, the return remains a regret because of his unhealed leg injuries.

Speaking to the press near the estate, Wu recalled the harrowing experience of being trapped in the blaze for over 15 hours with his wife. He expressed profound gratitude to the firefighters who ultimately carried him down the many flights of stairs to safety.

Still wearing the same clothes he escaped in, Wu described the feeling of being back in the neighborhood as deeply sentimental.

He noted that he ran into a few neighbors, saying, "It is hard to let go of them. There's so much emotion in knowing everyone is safe."

While his family ascended the tower on his behalf to salvage his possessions, Wu had one simple, heartfelt request: to retrieve the ashes and belongings of his late dog.

However, he still wished for another chance to visit his home, noting it would be a regret if he failed.