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NEWS

Knife attack at Shui Chuen O market leaves two injured; man arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man was arrested after allegedly injuring two people in a knife attack at Shui Chuen O Estate market in Sha Tin on Monday morning (Apr 27).

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Police said they received a report at 9.42am that a man was attacking others with a knife following a dispute between stall operators at the market.

Preliminary information indicated the incident involved an argument between a fish stall and a pork stall, during which one man allegedly attacked another with a knife.

Two people were injured in the incident, including one who sustained a neck wound. Both victims were conscious when taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers arrived at the scene and subdued the suspect, who was arrested on site. The area was cordoned off as investigations continue.

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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