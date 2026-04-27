Night Recap - April 27, 2026

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Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week

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Lawmaker and Miramar Group chief operating officer Alan Chan Chung-yee anticipates high hotel demand in core tourist districts during the upcoming Labour Day Golden Week, identifying the city's mega-event economy and shifting Sino-Japanese relations as key drivers.

New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy

A new exhibition celebrating the 85th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s return to Hong Kong opened today, aiming to deepen the city's connection to the martial arts icon and create a new cultural tourism landmark.

Grocery price war intensifies as HKTVmall joins major supermarket discounts

From crowded store aisles to smartphone screens, Hongkongers are loading up their shopping carts as major supermarket chains offer special discounts—and the grocery price war just got hotter with online shopping site HKTVmall joining the battlefield.

Govt stresses affordable fees for upcoming commercial operations at public beaches

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) stressed that fees for upcoming commercial activities at three public beaches must remain at affordable levels, as the government moves to introduce private market operations to these coastal spots.

Foam-sealed windows fall under Buildings Department enforcement, hearing told

Foam-sealed windows used in building works fall under the enforcement scope of the Buildings Department and breach existing regulations, a hearing about the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire was told on its 18th day.

Business Today

HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg

HSBC (0005) is reviewing a school fee perk of up to HK$300,000 per kid for Hong Kong's staff in mid-levels and above, aiming to standardize global employees' benefits and cut costs, Bloomberg reported.

China presses credit graders to improve bond rating quality, sources say

Chinese regulators are holding a meeting with credit rating agencies on Monday to press for higher rating quality in the country's US$29 trillion (HK$226.2 trillion) bond market, according to sources.

AAHK plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance for $15 bln: Bloomberg

The Airport Authority Hong Kong plans to raise at least HK$15 billion from its only public bond issuance this year amid the hot local currency debt market, Bloomberg reported.

Gold Coast Bay The Uppland releases sixth batch, offering 70 units from $4.27 million

The Uppland, phase 1 of Gold Coast Bay in Tuen Mun, has released the sixth price list, offering 70 units at an average price of HK$14,626 per square foot after discounts, the developer Early Light International Estates said.

Cofoe Medical Technology kicks off $1.06 bln IPO

Cofoe Medical Technology kicked off bookbuilding for its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday, aiming to raise up to HK$1.06 billion.

World/China

Taiwan court hands out jail terms of up to 10 years in TSMC trade secrets case

Taiwan court fined the local unit of Japan's Tokyo Electron T$150 million (US$5 million) in a trade secrets case on Monday, handing jail terms of up to 10 years to five defendants for alleged theft of TSMC's sensitive chip technology.

Japan lifts advisory a week after 7.7-magnitude quake

Japan lifted on Monday a special advisory warning of an increased risk of major earthquakes after a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor hit the country's north and prompted a tsunami alert.

North Korea strengthens nuclear push as US flails in Middle East

North Korea is taking advantage of the Middle East war to speed up its weapons development and cement its nuclear status in a world where international norms have broken down, analysts say.

Iran foreign minister arrives in Russia as US talks remain stalled

Iran's foreign minister arrived in Russia on Monday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

US presses Taiwan parliament to pass 'comprehensive' defence budget

The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan on Monday pressed the island's opposition-majority parliament to pass a "comprehensive" defence budget, saying integrated air and missile defence systems and drones are critically important and in high demand globally.