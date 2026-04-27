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Middle East traders seek opportunities at Hong Kong fairs despite regional tensions

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Despite ongoing regional tensions, exhibitors and buyers from the Middle East are gathering in Hong Kong this week for a series of major lifestyle and licensing events, seeking new partnerships across Asia.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the seven flagship events opened on Monday, bringing together about 5,600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions.

Among the highlights are the four-day Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, showcasing a wide range of products spanning cultural creativity, sustainability, innovative materials, and gerontechnology.

At Fashion InStyle, the NEXT zone returns this year, featuring more than 60 exhibitors demonstrating how material innovation is reshaping the industry and advancing sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference, running until April 29, present more than 600 brands and intellectual property projects across sectors including arts and culture, animation, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports.

A new IP and e-commerce support services zone has also been introduced, bringing together e-commerce platforms, key opinion leaders, and marketing and public relations firms to help brands tap into opportunities arising from the growth of online retail.

“Hong Kong is the best platform”

Among the exhibitors is Alpha Art, a Dubai-based gift company making its Hong Kong debut. 

Showcasing bags, water bottles, and tech products designed in Dubai and manufactured in the mainland, managing director Mohamed Alayat described Hong Kong as “the best platform” to enter the mainland and broader Asian market.

With inventory based in the mainland, he said the company is able to facilitate global shipping without routing through the Middle East, giving it a logistical advantage. Despite competition from mainland manufacturers, he expressed confidence in the company’s original designs.

Alayat acknowledged the impact of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, noting that freight costs had surged as much as sevenfold. However, he said the company had secured preferential shipping rates through contracts and had stockpiled raw materials in advance to manage costs, despite a 10 to 15 percent increase in expenses in the mainland market.

He added that while the situation remains volatile, he expects conditions to stabilize in the near term.

“The conflict will end soon”

Buyer Mohamed Arif, who runs a corporate gift business in the United Arab Emirates, said he has been visiting Hong Kong and the mainland for more than 30 years.

"Hong Kong's product quality is better," he said, adding that he is seeking new products and partners during this visit.

While acknowledging a softer market environment, Arif said the conflict has mainly affected logistics rather than business opportunities. Some shipments have had to be rerouted through India, adding more than a month to delivery times, with freight costs rising significantly.

He said he expects stability to return within a few weeks.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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