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NEWS

Guangzhou enforces 24-hour freshness mandate to safeguard traditional dim sum culture

NEWS
27 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A new regulation designed to protect Guangzhou's celebrated morning tea culture is set to take effect this Friday, establishing a strict requirement that traditionally crafted dim sum must be served to patrons within 24 hours of its creation.

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The regulation aims to preserve the city's famed tea-drinking rituals, also known as "yum cha," and related culinary techniques, which are recognized as an intangible cultural heritage.

For the first time, the legislation provides a clear definition of Guangzhou morning tea, drawing a strict boundary for traditional dim sum and establishing a one-day freshness standard for the category.

Under the new rules, restaurant operators will be required to clearly label their dishes, allowing consumers to distinguish between food that is "traditionally made on-site" and items "made using non-traditional methods."

Representatives from a traditional Guangzhou teahouse welcomed the regulation, emphasizing that freshly making dim sum on-site is crucial to the authentic dining experience.

The regulation has also sparked discussion in Hong Kong. While the city shares the same long-standing tradition, certain local teahouses have increasingly shifted to pre-made dim sum to reduce operational expenses.

Furthermore, the regulation introduces stringent measures concerning the common practice of levying a "tea charge." It explicitly stipulates that restaurants imposing this fee must provide corresponding and adequate tea-drinking services to justify the cost.

dim sum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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