New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy

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A new exhibition celebrating the 85th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s return to Hong Kong opened today, aiming to deepen the city's connection to the martial arts icon and create a new cultural tourism landmark.

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The exhibition, titled "Bruce Lee Homecoming - 85 Years Later," was launched on Monday at the Prudential Centre in Jordan.

The location is historically significant as it stands on the former site of the Katherine Building, where Lee resided during his childhood. The event marks 85 years since he returned to Hong Kong with his family in April 1941.

Running until May 31, the free public exhibition features a brand-new, life-sized statue of Lee named "Be Like Water." It also showcases a curated selection of previously unreleased photographs and rare posters from private collections.

During the opening, curator Heiman Ng shared his motivation for the project. He noted that with the United States considering establishing a "Bruce Lee Day," it was important for Hong Kong to proudly assert its own deep connection to the star. He hopes the exhibition sends a clear message that "Bruce Lee is ours."

Ng added that while the existing statue in Tsim Sha Tsui East portrays Lee as a martial artist, this new sculpture aims to capture his philosophical side, reflecting his mantra to "stay calm, remain calm." The permanent installation of the statue is intended to transform the historic spot into a long-term cultural landmark for the city.

Lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung expressed his view that Hong Kong has not yet fully capitalized on Lee's global recognition.

He described the Bruce Lee brand as one of the city's proudest and most compelling intellectual properties, which should be further developed to promote tourism.

With the Labour Day Golden Week approaching, Yiu anticipates the exhibition will become a popular destination for visitors. He emphasized that travelers today seek in-depth cultural experiences, and by developing unique local IPs like Bruce Lee's, the city can achieve its goal of making "Tourism is Everywhere."

He praised the exhibition as a prime example of the community and business sectors collaborating to blend history and culture with commerce, attracting visitors and boosting local spending.