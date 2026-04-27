logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

More than a paw: Experts call for regulations of AI-powered robot pets

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

As AI-powered machines edge closer to everyday life, the growing presence of robotic pet dogs on pavements has flagged a legal gap in accident liability, according to experts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While applications of robots have begun in the city, ranging from government departments to building security, these “strange newcomers” seem to pose a potential security risk to the public. The incidents range from a robot shocking an elderly woman in Macau to another hurting a Hong Kong tech expert's foot.

A recent scene in Tseung Kwan O has further sparked safety concerns, where a man walking his robot dog nearly triggered a crash as a cyclist braked so hard to stare that he almost caused a collision with another incoming bicycle.

Several have further highlighted concerns over camera-equipped robot dogs that could invade privacy, or even commit upskirting without victims knowing.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, recounted a time that an out-of-control robot stepped on his foot, describing it as “being hit with a hammer.”

Fong believed that Hong Kong needs urgent regulation based on a robot's power, speed, and level of autonomy.

Hard to find the one accountable for: legal experts

Under current law, if an AI-powered robotic dog injures a passerby, the owner may face civil liability—especially if they were controlling the device at the time.

However, barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung warned of legal gaps when a machine acts autonomously, likening it to dangerous driving without a driver, which poses prosecution challenges.

Luk pointed to further challenges to anonymous operators, who could control a robot remotely from another location—or even another country—making investigation nearly impossible.

He calls for early public consultation and dedicated legislation governing robots.

Legal constituency lawmaker Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung said responsibility in a robot-related accident can fall on multiple shoulders—the operator, the programmer, or the manufacturer.

While many robot dogs available online from overseas platforms are required to meet Hong Kong's electrical safety standards, he admitted cross-border legal action remains a major hurdle.

However, Chan urged caution against over-regulation, saying “We must balance safety with the need to advance technology.”

Currently no legislation in HK

In response, the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau noted that there is currently no specific legislation in Hong Kong to regulate the application of robotics.

However, it is stated that relevant projects must follow regulations in different sectors, citing examples of robots that are overseen by the Department of Health and Development Bureau. 

As for AI-related crimes, the department indicated that existing ordinances could cover privacy and cyber offenses.

Acknowledging the legal gaps, the department stated that the Digital Policy Office has developed the Ethical  AI Framework and a generative artificial intelligence technical application guideline for the development of AI technology.

According to reports, the European Union regulated the use of AI technology with the world's first comprehensive AI law in August 2024, assessing and banning AI applications based on a risk-based classification system.

As for Japan, its AI law, which became effective last month, requires the government to promote responsible development and allows non-binding investigations when citizens' rights are harmed.

South Korea enforced its AI law in January 2025, requiring human oversight for AI used in nuclear safety, transport, and healthcare, whereas AI-generated content must be clearly labeled if it could be mistaken for reality.

Meanwhile, China published its first governance guidelines for humanoid robots and related standard systems in February 2026, covering the entire chain of the humanoid robot domain.

AIrobotic pets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
A photo illustration taken in Beijing on March 11, 2025 shows a mobile phone displaying an introduction screen for the AI assistant tool Manus, released by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China blocks foreign acquisition of AI startup Manus
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
DeepSeek's 75pc discount rocks the AI price war
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo
Anthropic says Google to pump $40 bn into AI startup
WORLD
25-04-2026 16:44 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US State Dept orders global warning about alleged AI thefts by DeepSeek, other Chinese firms
CHINA
25-04-2026 12:08 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China to curb US investment in tech companies, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
24-04-2026 18:10 HKT
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
China's AI darling DeepSeek previews new model adapted for Huawei chip technology
INNOVATION
24-04-2026 14:10 HKT
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
China's DeepSeek says releases long-awaited new AI model
CHINA
24-04-2026 12:40 HKT
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China stealing US AI technology: White House official
CHINA
24-04-2026 11:06 HKT
AI table tennis robot can beat 'elite' players, Sony says
WORLD
23-04-2026 18:26 HKT
From left: Karen Fung, Tommy Wu
Hong Kong SMEs' sentiment edges lower in Q2
FINANCE
23-04-2026 15:31 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.