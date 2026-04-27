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NEWS

Monk fined for assault in Tsuen Wan temple queue dispute

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A disagreement over queuing at a tranquil Hong Kong monastery last month escalated into a physical altercation, leading to a monk being fined HK$800 for assaulting his peer.

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A 51-year-old monk surnamed Chow admitted to one count of common assault in the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts. The incident took place on March 14 at the Chuk Lam Sim Monastery in Tsuen Wan's Fu Yung Shan Road.

The court heard that a dispute broke out between Chow and another monk surnamed Wong while they were in a queue. The argument became heated, and during the ensuing scuffle, Chow struck Wong in the face.

The blow resulted in redness, swelling, and tenderness to Wong's face.

During the court appearance, Chow pleaded for forgiveness and leniency from the court. After hearing the case, Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-man imposed a fine of HK$800.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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