Taiwanese woman accused of posing as mainland police in $1.1m gold scam

A 44-year-old Taiwanese saleswoman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over allegations that she posed as a mainland police officer and obtained gold worth more than HK$1.1 million in Mong Kok.

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The case was first heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday (Apr 27).

The defendant faces two counts of obtaining property by deception. She is accused of falsely claiming to be a mainland police officer on two occasions on April 15 and 16, 2026, outside the Epoch Hotel on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok, and of dishonestly obtaining gold grains valued at HK$838,891 and HK$341,341 from a man, with intent to permanently deprive him of the property.

The total alleged loss exceeds HK$1.1 million.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun adjourned the case to July 6 pending further police investigation.

No bail application was made, and the defendant was remanded in custody.