HKIA lands ‘Best Airport in the World’ title alongside multiple honours

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has been crowned the world’s best airport at the Global Travel Awards 2026, earning widespread travellers’ recognition for its service excellence.

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Selected as “Best Airport in the World,” the award was determined by millions of travellers globally from a competitive field of top airports across Asia and beyond, recognizing excellence in both aviation infrastructure and passenger experience.

Meanwhile, HKIA extended its winning streak at the 2026 TTG China Travel Awards, securing the title of “China’s Best Airport” for the third consecutive year.

Established in 2008, the award celebrates outstanding performance among travel service providers, including airlines, hotel operators, and other travel-related businesses.

In further recognition of the airport’s commitment to aviation safety and service excellence, HKIA earned two accolades at the 2026 World Airport Awards: “World’s Best Airport Security Processing” and “World’s Best Airport Washrooms.”

Innovation driving recognition

Behind the honours lies a sustained push to integrate technology to provide a seamless journey for passengers, including the facial recognition technology at the airport’s automated security gates, immigration channels and boarding gates.

Further upgrades to passenger facilities are also underway, with security screening transforming from traditional X-ray channels to CT-driven technology across all areas, including the forthcoming Terminal 2.

To create a more pleasant experience, HKIA also redesigned its terminal washrooms with interactive features to enhance comfort, hygiene, and functionality based on passenger behavior analysis.

Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), expressed pride in the recognitions across multiple categories, noting the awards reflect the dedication and collective efforts of the entire HKIA community.

Cheung reaffirmed the AAHK’s commitment to expanding the air network for both passenger and cargo traffic, further cementing Hong Kong’s position as a leading hub in Asia.



Looking ahead, she highlighted the SKYTOPIA development, which is set to transform HKIA into an airport city—a dynamic destination that connects people and welcomes travellers from around the world.