Hong Kong International Airport jets to 4th in Skytrax global airport rankings

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has climbed to fourth place in the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards, rising two positions from sixth last year.

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Widely regarded as the “Oscars of the aviation industry,” the rankings are compiled by London-based aviation consultancy Skytrax, which evaluated more than 575 airports based on passenger surveys from over 100 nationalities. The assessment covers the entire passenger journey, from check-in and security to shopping, dining, and transit experience.

Singapore Changi Airport retained the top spot for the 14th time, recognized for its consistently high passenger experience.

The airport also won four additional awards, including World’s Best Airport Dining, World’s Best Airport in the 60–70 million passenger category, World’s Best Airport Immigration Services, and Best Airport in Asia.

All of the top five airports in this year’s rankings are located in Asia. South Korea’s Incheon International Airport rose to second place from fourth, while Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport and Narita Airport ranked third and fifth, respectively.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport placed sixth and was named Best Airport in Europe for the fourth consecutive year. Vancouver International Airport ranked 10th and was awarded Best Airport in North America.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Doha, which ranked second last year, withdrew from the awards amid ongoing disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

In addition to its overall ranking, HKIA also received awards for World’s Best Airport Security Processing and World’s Best Airport Washrooms.