Hong Kong Cinema Day attendance jumps as Rosanna Law touts strong year for film

Hong Kong's annual "Cinema Day" saw a significant surge in attendance, with moviegoers flocking to 52 cinemas across the city to enjoy 54 local and international films for a special price of just HK$30 per ticket.

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The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau reported a nearly 10 percent increase in attendance by noon compared to last year's event, signaling a positive outlook for the local film industry.

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, shared her optimism for the future of Hong Kong's film sector, noting that the Cinema Day initiative plays a crucial role in encouraging people to return to cinemas.

She highlighted the unique experience of being immersed in a film for two hours, free from the distractions of daily life.

Law pointed to the promising box office performance of the first half of the year, with two local productions, "A Step into the Past" and "Night King," already exceeding HK$100 million in revenue.

With more major Chinese and Western films slated for release, the Cinema Day's success reinforces the belief that compelling content will continue to draw audiences.

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency remains committed to refining policies that support the growth of Hong Kong's vibrant film industry.

Demonstrating her support, Law spent her Cinema Day at a cinema in Causeway Bay, where she watched the Hong Kong production "Someone Like Me." She praised the outstanding performances of the cast, particularly praising Fish Liew Chiyu, who won Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in the movie.