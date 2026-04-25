Discounted Cinema Day proves a box office hit, luring residents back to local entertainment

Theatres across Hong Kong were packed on Saturday for the city-wide "Cinema Day," as moviegoers flocked to take advantage of a special HK$30 ticket price, creating a vibrant atmosphere and even convincing some residents to spend their weekend in the city instead of heading to the mainland.

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Cinemas in busy districts like Mong Kok saw massive crowds, with long queues for popular films stretching several storefronts away from the theater entrance.

The promotion proved to be a resounding success, as nearly all screenings for the day were almost completely sold out, with only a few seats remaining in the front two rows of most auditoriums.

For popular films like the director's cut of "Night King," the discount represented a significant saving of over 70 percent, with regular ticket prices for that movie normally ranging from HK$105 to HK$130.

The deep discount attracted both regular and infrequent moviegoers. One man, surnamed Kan, noted that he doesn't often go to the cinema but was drawn back to see the extended version of "Night King" because of the special price.

He expressed his enjoyment of the bustling, lively atmosphere and hoped for more such promotions in the future.

Another moviegoer, surnamed Lam, who came with his wife to re-watch the same film, praised the HK$30 ticket as an incredible value, noting it was far cheaper than even a senior's ticket.

He suggested the event should be held more frequently, perhaps twice a year.

The event also had a noticeable impact on weekend consumer habits. One woman surnamed Lok, who was out with a large group of friends, admitted that her group typically spends their weekends across the border in Shenzhen for entertainment, where she said movie tickets can be as cheap as 19.9 yuan with a membership.

She explained that the Cinema Day promotion was the reason they had planned a full day of activities in Hong Kong, including a meal and a movie.

She praised the event for bringing more energy to the city and suggested the government should offer similar city-wide discounts more often, perhaps even once a month.

While most attendees welcomed the crowds, not everyone was thrilled. One regular moviegoer, surnamed Chan, expressed concern that the sheer number of people might detract from the viewing experience, stating a preference for a less crowded cinema.