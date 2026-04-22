Morning Recap - April 22, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Truck catches fire on HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge link road

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A prime mover caught fire on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong link road on Tuesday afternoon, with the driver escaping safely before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Xia Baolong meets senior HK civil servants in Beijing, urges alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, met with a delegation of Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the Hong Kong SAR Government in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon.

Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital

A 56-year-old man was found unconscious in his flat at Lai King Estate in Kwai Chung on Tuesday afternoon and later died in hospital, police said.

World/China News

Trump extends ceasefire until Iranian proposal is submitted, talks are over

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was extending the Iran ceasefire until an Iranian proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded.

Trump says US in 'very, very strong' position for Iran talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States is in a strong position for talks with Iran as his envoys prepared to hold a second round of negotiations in Pakistan.

Bear attacks police officer in Iwate, mauled female body found nearby

A police officer was mauled by an adult black bear while searching for a missing woman in the mountains of Iwate Prefecture on Tuesday, with a severely damaged female body later found near the scene, authorities said.

Fishing boats flee Hokkaido harbour after 7.7-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning

Dozens of fishing boats were seen fleeing harbours in Hokkaido and heading out to sea after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings along the Pacific coasts of Iwate, Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures.

Couple's alpine tryst broadcast live by weather camera on Swiss mountain

A couple who climbed to the summit of Faulhorn mountain in Switzerland engaged in a passionate encounter on a hotel deck at 2,681 metres, unaware that a 24-hour live weather webcam was broadcasting their 10-minute liaison to the world.

Photo: faulhorn.roundshot.com

Market

Wall Street dips as Middle East concerns dent earnings optimism

U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, with early gains dissipating as renewed concerns about the Middle East war outweighed early optimism over a round of solid corporate earnings.

Editorial

Pacifist no more: Japan's arms export shift threatens regional stability while China builds bridges

For seven decades, Japan's post-war identity rested on a pacifist constitution and a quiet reliance on the US security umbrella. That era is now officially over. Tokyo approved a sweeping revision of the "Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology," ending long-standing restrictions that limited exports to non-lethal categories such as rescue, transport, and surveillance.

File Photo/Reuters