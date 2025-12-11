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WORLD

Fishing boats flee Hokkaido harbour after 7.7-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning

WORLD
27 mins ago
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Dozens of fishing boats were seen fleeing harbours in Hokkaido and heading out to sea after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings along the Pacific coasts of Iwate, Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures.

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In the port of Hiroo, Hokkaido, a convoy of fishing boats was seen leaving the harbour in an apparent "mass evacuation" to avoid potential tsunami impact. Similar scenes were reported in Tomakomai. The same phenomenon was observed in December last year after a magnitude 6-plus earthquake in Aomori.

Screenshot from ANN News footage
Screenshot from ANN News footage
Screenshot from ANN News footage
Screenshot from NHK/BBC footage
Screenshot from NHK/BBC footage

Fishermen generally believe that moving vessels into open waters reduces damage, preventing boats from being swept into piers or colliding with floating debris.

However, experts warned that the practice carries significant risks. While tsunami waves are smaller in deep waters, if a vessel is in transit or in insufficiently deep water when the tsunami arrives, the massive energy surge could cause the boat to capsize instantly.

Japanese authorities remain on high alert, monitoring aftershocks and sea levels. While some tsunami warnings have been lifted, coastal areas are urged to remain vigilant for possiblepossible after-effects.

Japan earthquake tsunami fishing boats

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