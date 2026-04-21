Hong Kong's grandest maritime Tin Hau Festival returns to Sai Kung High Island in 2026

Hong Kong's fishing community is gearing up for a spectacular display of heritage and faith as the Sai Kung High Island Tin Hau Festival prepares for its "Grand Dajiao" celebration in May 2026. This biennial event, recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, promises one of the city's most elaborate maritime processions, offering the public a unique opportunity to join the goddess Tin Hau on her sea tour.

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The High Island Tin Hau Festival has long been a centerpiece of traditional Hong Kong fishing culture, particularly its "Grand Bun Festival" celebration, which takes place every even-numbered year. This centennial tradition is set to unfold from May 5 to 10, with the highly anticipated maritime parade scheduled for Friday, May 8.

Members of the public are invited, free of charge, to board designated vessels and follow the Holy Mother Tin Hau on her sea patrol, experiencing the majestic sight of a flotilla arrayed across the waters.

A century of maritime heritage

High Island, once a thriving community within the Sai Kung waters, has for centuries been home to Hakka and Tanka residents who are devout followers of Tin Hau, the Goddess of the Sea. Traditional ceremonies are held annually on the 23rd day of the third lunar month, Tin Hau's birthday.

The Tin Hau Temple's "Taai ping ching jiu" ritual boasts over a hundred years of history and is one of the few celebrations in Hong Kong that retains a complete traditional fishing village Jiao ceremony, earning its place on the national intangible cultural heritage list.

The festival alternates between "Grand Dajiao" in even years and "Small Dajiao" in odd years. As 2026 marks a "Grand Dajiao," the scale of the festivities will be considerably larger.

Beyond the traditional rituals and the burning of the "King of Ghosts" effigy, the highlight is undoubtedly the maritime procession. During this event, the Holy Mother Tin Hau, seated in her sedan chair, will embark on a boat, leading a magnificent procession of over 50 fishing boats and decorated vessels.

This grand fleet will traverse the waters around High Island, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle.

Public invited to join the sea parade

On May 8, the public can immerse themselves in this rich fishing culture by boarding special ferries from Sai Kung New Public Pier.

Participants will first be transported to High Island to explore and pay respects at the Tin Hau Temple. Later, around 11am, they can board designated vessels from the Tin Hau Temple pier to observe and join the sea parade, accompanying Tin Hau on her journey.

Organizers expect to accommodate up to 1,000 people free of charge, though donations are welcome, and commemorative souvenirs will be available to support the preservation of High Island's intangible cultural heritage.

Six days of festivities and cultural immersion

The six-day celebration will feature a traditional bamboo shed theater showcasing multiple Cantonese opera performances by the Sun Kwan Ying Cantonese Opera Troupe, all free for public attendance. On May 9, the official "Main Birthday" of Tin Hau (the 23rd day of the third lunar month), there will be vibrant dragon dances, lion dances, and unicorn dances, along with the "Floral Tribute Lottery" ceremony.

Additionally, the Sai Kung District Community Centre and Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark will organize guided tours, offering deeper insights into the festive atmosphere, cultural history, and customs of the High Island fishing community.

This immersive experience is highly recommended for both photography enthusiasts and those seeking to embrace traditional culture.

Important information for visitors

Visitors are reminded to respect the solemn religious nature of the event and the local residents' customs.

A strict vegetarian diet will be observed across the entire island from May 5 to 8 (the 19th to 22nd day of the third lunar month); the killing of living creatures and the consumption or carrying of any meat, meat products, or dairy products are strictly prohibited within the High Island area during this period.

Attendees should follow staff instructions, especially during the Tin Hau parade, by not standing on or obstructing the red carpet pathway designated for the sedan chair.

Only local residents and authorized personnel are permitted on Tin Hau’s main vessel and the first three leading boats; public observation boats will be provided for other attendees.

Crowd control measures may be implemented if large numbers of visitors are present, and seats on the special ferries will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sai Kung Tin Hau Festival in Leung Shuen Wan 2026

* Dates: May 5 to 10, 2026 (19th to 24th day of the third lunar month)

* Location: High Island (Leung Shuen Wan), Sai Kung

Maritime Tin Hau Parade (Public Ferry Details)

* Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

* Route: Sai Kung New Public Pier to High Island

* Departure Times (Sai Kung to High Island): 8am to 10am (multiple departures, no booking required). Ferries will first take passengers to High Island for free exploration and worship.

* Participation in Sea Parade: From approximately 11am onwards, passengers will board designated boats from the Tin Hau Temple pier to join the sea parade.

* Return Times (High Island to Sai Kung): Approximately 3pm (multiple departures).

Tin Hau's Main Birthday Celebration

* Date: May 9, 2026

* Departure Times (Sai Kung to High Island): 8am to 11am (multiple departures)

* Return Times (High Island to Sai Kung): Approximately 3pm (multiple departures) and approximately 5pm after the daytime events conclude (multiple departures).

Cantonese Opera Performances (Night Shows)

* Dates: May 6 to 10, 2026

* Departure Times (Sai Kung to High Island): 6pm to 7.15pm (multiple departures)

* Return Times (High Island to Sai Kung): 9.30pm (fixed single departure) and approximately 11pm after the show concludes and the venue is cleared.