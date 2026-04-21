Fanling Bypass set to commission on Sun

The Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section) will be commissioned at 8am on Sunday. With a total length of about 4 kilometers, the bypass is the first major transport infrastructure project completed under the development of the Northern Metropolis.

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In accordance with the "infrastructure-led" development principle, the Civil Engineering and Development Department has constructed the Fanling Bypass (Eastern Section) to support the development of the Fanling North New Development Area (NDA) within the NM, and to enhance the connectivity of nearby villages, creating favorable conditions for "urban-rural integration".

The bypass is a dual two-lane carriageway, comprising at-grade roads, underpasses, and viaducts. It starts at Fanling Highway near Kau Lung Hang in Tai Po, passing through the On Lok Tsuen Industrial Area and the Lung Yeuk Tau Interchange, extending along the Ng Tung River, and connecting to Shek Wu San Tsuen and the Fanling North NDA.

Upon commissioning, motorists can travel between Fanling Lung Yeuk Tau, Luen Wo Hui, and Fanling Highway via the new route without passing through the busy roads in the town centers of Sheung Shui and Fanling, saving approximately 10 minutes of travel time during peak hours.

The bypass will also effectively divert the future traffic of the Fanling North NDA, alleviate the amount of traffic on the existing major roads in Fanling and Sheung Shui, improve the overall road conditions, and enhance the operational efficiency of the road network in the North District, according to the government.

The bypass is a large-scale project with a complex construction environment, spanning across developed and rural areas, as well as the existing road network.