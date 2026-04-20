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WORLD

Trump says US in 'very, very strong' position for Iran talks

WORLD
36 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States is in a strong position for talks with Iran as his envoys prepared to hold a second round of negotiations in Pakistan.

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"We're going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice...We're in a very, very strong negotiating position," Trump told broadcaster CNBC.

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance was expected to leave shortly from Washington for Islamabad, which earlier this month hosted a first round of talks, ending without progress. However, there was no confirmation of Vance's departure.

Trump is demanding Iran give up its uranium stockpile and end attempts to control the strategic Hormuz waterway used to transport Middle East oil and other commodities.

Despite being hit by weeks of US and Israeli bombing before a temporary ceasefire was declared, Iran has so far refused those conditions.

The ceasefire, in place since April 8, was due to expire late Wednesday in Washington, according to the White House.

In a social media post, Trump told Iran it could boost the chances of success in peace talks with the United States by freeing eight women that he said face execution.

"I would greatly appreciate the release of these women," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Would be a great start to our negotiations!"
Trump's statement accompanied a re-posting of a claim on X by a pro-Israel youth activist in the United States, Eyal Yakoby, that eight women faced death by hanging.

Yakoby posted photographs of eight women but no names.

AFP could not verify the claim about most of the women. However, the picture of one of the women in the post was identical to an image published April 13 by the Norway-based Hengaw human rights group of Bita Hemmati, who has been condemned to death in Iran.

Iran has already carried out multiple executions of people connected to January anti-government protests which activists say were put down in a brutal crackdown that left thousands dead and tens of thousands arrested.

Trump was unclear in the interview with CNBC about whether he would extend the ceasefire if there is no progress in Pakistan.

"Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," he said.

Asked if he would carry out his previous threats to bomb Iran's bridges and power plants -- something many analysts say could constitute war crimes -- Trump said "it's not my choice but it will also hurt them."

He said the United States had intercepted a ship carrying a "gift" to Iran from China as Tehran tries to restock its military during the ceasefire.

The ship had "a gift from China" which "wasn't very nice," Trump told CNBC. "I was a little surprised," he added, saying he thought he had an "understanding" with China's President Xi Jinping.

A week ago, Trump announced that Xi had assured him there would be no Chinese weapons deliveries to Iran, a close partner with Beijing for years.

AFP

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