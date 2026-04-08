Truck catches fire on HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge link road

A prime mover caught fire on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong link road on Tuesday afternoon, with the driver escaping safely before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

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The incident occurred around 5pm when the truck, towing a trailer loaded with construction materials, was traveling towards Hong Kong near the Scenic Hill Tunnel. The right front wheel began smoking and caught fire.

The driver pulled over, exited the vehicle and called for help. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the flames within minutes. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the truck's front cab. Police and fire services found no suspicious circumstances and classified the case as a vehicle fire.