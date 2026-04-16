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Xia Baolong meets senior HK civil servants in Beijing, urges alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan

NEWS
20 mins ago
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Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, met with a delegation of Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the Hong Kong SAR Government in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon.

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The delegation, led by Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung, is on a national affairs study visit. Yeung expressed gratitude for Xia's affirmation of the work of HKSAR civil servants and his encouragement and expectations for the senior officials.

"Civil servants are the backbone of the HKSAR Government. Permanent Secretaries, as the most senior officers in the civil service, along with Heads of Departments, play a crucial role in implementing government policies," Yeung said. She pledged to support the Chief Executive in governance, uphold the executive-led system, defend the bottom line of security and development, and deliver tangible benefits for the public.

Yeung noted that the National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its competitive edge across multiple key areas. Hong Kong is formulating its first five-year plan, and under the leadership of the Chief Executive, the civil service will proactively align their work with the national plan to lay a more solid foundation for Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Chen Wenxin, director of the Institute of American Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, briefed participants on the international landscape and China-US relations at the National Academy of Governance.

The delegation will continue studies at the National Academy of Governance on Wednesday morning before departing for a duty visit in Chengdu in the afternoon.

Xia Baolong Hong Kong civil servants 15th Five-Year Plan

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