Trump extends ceasefire until Iranian proposal is submitted, talks are over

Read More
Vance has not yet left for Iran talks in Pakistan, source says
21-04-2026 01:27 HKT
Pakistan PM speaks with Iran's president
20-04-2026 07:33 HKT
US seizes Iranian cargo ship, Tehran vows to retaliate
20-04-2026 07:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was extending the Iran ceasefire until an Iranian proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he was acting at the request of Pakistan to hold off attacks until Iranian leaders and representatives could come up with what he called a unified proposal.
"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump said.
Reuters
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: