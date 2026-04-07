HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was severely congested on Tuesday evening as large numbers of residents returned to Hong Kong at the peak of the five-day Easter and Ching Ming holiday.

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Online footage showed a traffic jam stretching nearly five kilometres on the bridge around 6.30pm, with the queue seemingly endless. As of 7pm, the Zhuhai port (towards Hong Kong) had a vehicle queue exceeding 500 metres, with waiting times of over 40 minutes, classified as "extremely peak" conditions.

The Transport Department issued a special traffic advisory, urging drivers planning to return via the bridge to plan their journeys carefully, allow ample travel time, and remain patient while waiting. The department also advised travellers to check real-time border crossing conditions at the Zhuhai port through the "Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port" or "Zhuhai Release" WeChat public accounts before starting their journeys.