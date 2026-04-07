logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was severely congested on Tuesday evening as large numbers of residents returned to Hong Kong at the peak of the five-day Easter and Ching Ming holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Online footage showed a traffic jam stretching nearly five kilometres on the bridge around 6.30pm, with the queue seemingly endless. As of 7pm, the Zhuhai port (towards Hong Kong) had a vehicle queue exceeding 500 metres, with waiting times of over 40 minutes, classified as "extremely peak" conditions.

The Transport Department issued a special traffic advisory, urging drivers planning to return via the bridge to plan their journeys carefully, allow ample travel time, and remain patient while waiting. The department also advised travellers to check real-time border crossing conditions at the Zhuhai port through the "Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port" or "Zhuhai Release" WeChat public accounts before starting their journeys.

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge traffic congestion holiday return

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 190,000 travellers pass through HK borders as LNY holiday ends
NEWS
22-02-2026 18:47 HKT
2 men injured in overnight Fanling Highway collision
NEWS
29-10-2025 04:31 HKT
Tuen Mun resident bus operator makes temporary schedule changes citing staff shortage, Transport Department concerned
NEWS
1 hour ago
3 arrested, over 20 vehicles seized in West Kowloon traffic crackdown over holiday
NEWS
1 hour ago
6 youths arrested for allegedly assaulting, extorting F.1 student in Yuen Long
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fire Services Department releases life-saving guide after recent choking deaths
NEWS
4 hours ago
West Kowloon coffee festival leaves rained vendors steaming over lack of support and compensation
NEWS
4 hours ago
CUHK upgrades doctoral program with AI and ex-officials as mentors
NEWS
5 hours ago
Night Recap - April 7, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.