Morning Recap - April 20, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Fireworks cap HK Sevens as over 110,000 attend 3-day event

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong Sevens concluded on Sunday with a two-minute fireworks display over the main stadium, as Chief Executive John Lee and Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law attended the closing ceremony and presented awards to South Africa, the men's world group champions.

John Lee: HK will showcase its dynamism through rugby sevens

Chief Executive John Lee attended the final day of the Hong Kong Sevens at the Kai Tak Sports Park main stadium on Sunday, as the three-day tournament marked its 50th anniversary.

Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film

Malaysian-born Hong Kong actress Fish Liew Chi Yu and Tony Leung Ka-fai have been crowned the Best Actress and Best Actor at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, which featured 18 categories to honor the best local films of 2025.

HK men's foil team loses to world No 1 Italy by two points in Cairo World Cup final

Hong Kong's men's foil team came agonizingly close to gold at the Cairo Foil World Cup on Monday, losing 45-43 to world No 1 Italy in the final.

Photo: FIE

World/China News

Trump says US delegation to go to Pakistan for Iran talks, threatens new strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday his envoys would return to Pakistan for new talks with Iran, while threatening new attacks on Iran's bridges and power plants unless it accepts his terms.

Iran rebuffs Trump announcement of new peace talks, state news agency reports

Iran rejected new peace talks with the United States, its state news agency reported on Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump had said he was sending envoys to Pakistan for talks and would strike Iran unless it accepted his terms.

People take part in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square in Tehran. Reuters

Iran reimposes Strait of Hormuz blockade, Indian tanker fired upon as crew pleads for safe passage

Iran announced it was reimposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, accusing the US of "repeatedly breaking its promises." During the renewed closure, an Indian oil tanker came under suspected gunfire while attempting to transit the strategic waterway, with audio emerging of the crew pleading for safe passage.

Rat poison found in HiPP baby food jar in Austria, police say

Rat poison was found inside a jar of HiPP baby food, Austrian police said late on Saturday after the product was recalled from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets in the country over safety fears.

Photo: AFP

8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, police say

Eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the suspected gunman was later fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase, local authorities said.

Photo: X

Sports

Advantage Man City as Haaland seals crucial win over Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the perfect time to end his lean spell in the Premier League with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal to give his side the edge in the title race on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Liverpool's Van Dijk scores late winner in 2-1 derby win over Everton

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored with a header in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time on Sunday to snatch a 2-1 Premier League win in a thrilling climax to the first Merseyside derby at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title with victory against VfB Stuttgart

Treble-chasing Bayern Munich secured their 35th German league title on Sunday after beating VfB Stuttgart 4-2 to open up an unassailable lead with four games to play.

Editorial

The Strait of Hormuz shook the world: China has the green energy, Hong Kong holds the key

As the Iran War and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz expose global energy fragility, Hong Kong can lead the world by bridging China's renewable technology with urgent international demand.