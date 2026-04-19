HK retains Melrose Claymore title for third year after hard-fought battle with Japan

Hong Kong's men's team defended their Melrose Claymore title for the third straight year on the final day of the Hong Kong Sevens, sending the home crowd at Kai Tak Stadium into celebrations with a heart-stopping 19-15 victory over Japan.

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The win was seen as a redemption for the home side, who had fallen to the same opponents 14-7 in their group stage clash on Saturday(Apr 18).

During the thrilling final this afternoon, Japan first held the advantage but the home team quickly responded before halftime, turning a narrow 7-5 lead into the break.

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Seizing the momentum, Hong Kong once extended their lead to 19-5, with Japan mounting a fierce comeback to cut the deficit to 19-15.

However, the team held their nerves, sealing the victory and defending the Melrose Claymore title for the third consecutive year.

Team captain James Christie was presented with the championship trophy by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

Celebrating the vicory, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui took to social media to congratulate the home team.

“The sword is kept! Well done guys! You are the best!” Law wrote, wishing the team continued strong performances at the upcoming match in Nagoya.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong women's team finished their Melrose Claymore campaign with one draw and one loss, missing out on a spot in the final.

For the remaining matches, audiences can expect to see Argentina face South Africa in the men's final, while Australia and New Zealand vie for the women's cup.